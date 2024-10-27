Youtube opening randomly
-
A of recent I have noticed that whenever I click or do something one tab, youtube suddenly opens on another. I checked to see if it was my computer or Vivaldi, but it only seemed to be Vivaldi. Is there a reason why this could be happening?
-
@Mway Are you using the “Ad Speedup” extension? I have solved the problem by deactivating the extension. Maybe it will help you too.
-
@HalleAndert Yes, I am, I turned it off, so I'll see if that will fix it for me as well
-
@Mway I hope this is the solution to your problem. Good luck.
-
@HalleAndert It worked, thank you
-
@Mway You are welcome. I'm glad I could help.
-
Hi!,
OT,
Regarding ads, try https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/improve-youtube--for-yo/bnomihfieiccainjcjblhegjgglakjdd
-
@Zalex108 Thank you for the recommendation. I will try it out.