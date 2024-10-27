Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
On Vivaldi desktop, i can centre the tab bar using custom CSS which can be set in Vivaldi settings.
Is there a way to centre the tab bar on mobile version?
Could we have the CSS option similar to desktop?
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.