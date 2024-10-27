i have a bluetooth/2.4g usb mouse and it seems to disconnect and reconnect alot
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
any ideas?
@mikeyb2001 Some battery-saving feature? Any wireless mouse would sleep if you don't touch it for several minutes, sleeping more often would explain what you're seeing but be inefficient.
Alternative is some sort of interference forcing it to constantly reconnect, but not sure what that would be.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@sgunhouse thatts probably what it is then
@mikeyb2001 on some boards happens in rare cases with bluetooth receiver on USB3 ports. Try to put the receiver into a USB2 post.