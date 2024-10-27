Warning banner
Sometimes when I am about to site I get a banner about potential security risk. I can get the banner with a link coming from another site or from email. I am on a Motorola G84. The text of the message is
"Potentially risky websiteThe website you're about to visit may not be secure. Make sure you trust this website before proceeding.Continue anywayCancel"
Is this a message from Vilvaldi on Android or from Motorola phone?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Harrisc
Hi, never saw this is Vivaldi.
Please add your Vivaldi, OS version and a link to such a page.
Cheers, mib
Hi,
I've seen that but usually related to DNS and websites marked as whatever, Unofficial Sport streaming sites, Movies, against imposed social acceptance...
What's that case?
Can the URLs be shared to check?
I am using Vivaldi 6.9.3451. Running Android 14.
One URL is https://news.thenewdaily.com.au/c/1kzht62M3OQD7gEfJV8Q1TuXJHk. The website is okay.
I did more detective work. It's the result of a phishing setting in the operating system. It's very annoying as it highlights websites that I trust. I have now turned off this option
@Harrisc No such banner here, on my Samsung tablet. It sounds like a warning that their security is low, but as I said no such warning for me.
What was that setting?
@Zalex108
In the Moto Secure app Protect from online scammers" "Use phishing protection "