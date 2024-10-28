Run Python Scripts on Vivaldi?
158dailydiscovery
I want to run python script but unable to find the required driver
I’m attempting to run a Python script on the Vivaldi browser but am unable to locate the compatible WebDriver for it. Could you please help me identify which Chromium driver version would be suitable to work with Vivaldi for running Python scripts?
This doesn't make sense to me. Vivaldi can't "run" python scripts.
You need to install python to run python scripts.
@iAN-CooG There are websites and possibly extensions that would let you run code in a browser window, but not drivers. I would expect such a question to be a setup for an SEO post due to the use of keywords, but apparently the alternate identity hasn't come back to make the actual SEO post yet.
@158dailydiscovery You're probably not using Linux, but, if you are, check out AutoKey. It's desktop automation software that does many things, one of which is allowing you to use hotkeys to trigger the execution of Python scripts with an API for interacting with applications. There are desktop automation tools for all OSs, but AFAIK, AutoKey is the only one that supports Python scripting.
I think OP mean this
https://www.selenium.dev/documentation/webdriver
Which is not supported. But yeah, probably something can be done with AHK, knowing the actual script to run.
@158dailydiscovery As i know from the past a Webdriver API for automated tests will not be added to Vivaldi.
158dailydiscovery
@iAN-CooG yes, why should vivaldi run python script, please go through my question, to run a python script in vivaldi browser we need chromedriver, without it we can't automate the browser, so im asking which chrome driver is compatibles with the current version of vivaldi
None.