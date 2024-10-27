YouTube embedded as shorts pink bug
Shorts embedded in other sites show pink screen.
Horizontal video works fine.
The last Vivaldi snapshot
In other browser all good
@gingerbreadbox Please provide a link to such site.
@gingerbreadbox Thank you. With my 6.9.3451.114 stable version all shorts are displayed correctly.
Which snapshot you are referring to?
@Dancer18 7.0.3505.18
@gingerbreadbox Please write a bug report.
mib2berlin Soprano
@gingerbreadbox
Hi, I cant reproduce this on 7.0.3505.18.
Please add your device and Android version.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Samsung galaxy s7 edge, android 8
Pink screen. But sound works. This is only with shorts
Not only. Horizontal same pink screen, but only if chosen PC-version, mobile-horizontal works, but reels are pink with mobile and with pc layout
mib2berlin Soprano
@gingerbreadbox
I am sorry but I dug out my old Umidigi One Android 8.1 and can't reproduce it there either.
No idea why this is not working for you.
@mib2berlin idk, opera beta works fine.
Vivaldi stable has the same issue
@mib2berlin i found something. If i choose a horizontal video, and the 480 video quality shows fine, if i choose the rest of the quality, everything is pink. Also, if i turn off hardware video decoding in chrome flags, the video becomes pink at 480p too. But when i look at the stats for nerds in the video, all quality resolutions use the same vp9 codec. The opera also shows vp9 but there are no such problems. For some reason, hardware acceleration in vivaldi only works for 480p quality on YouTube. And it's strange that disable hardware shows pink. It should be good but with lags
Found solution here
chrome://flags/
#use-passthrough-command-decoder - disable
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@mib2berlin There was a recent bug report regarding a pink screen on YouTube (VAB-10213), but on a tablet.
Closed, cannot reproduce.
