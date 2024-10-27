Excessive whitespace in mainbar
tobbelundberg
When I have the tabs anywhere except up top there's, in my opinion, excessive whitespace around the address bar and other items in the top bar.
This happens both with Regular and Compact mode. The screenshot above is in Compact mode.
This is what it looks like with the tabs at the top
Is there any chance the Vivaldi team can make the whitespace around the address bar and other items be the same no matter where you have your tab bar?
Streptococcus
@tobbelundberg
If you do not want the traffic-light buttons in either the tab bar or the navigation bar, you can set the Appearance to Use Native Window in Settings. That way, you get a title bar with the window control buttons there.
tobbelundberg
Yeah, ideally I'd have no stoplights at all. But that hasn't been possible since 6.something
But this issue is about trimming the extra space that appears when you have the navigation bar only. (And the tab bar left, right or bottom)
maximvasiljev
I achieved maximum compactness (I mean when it's still comfortable to use) only in Firefox + Firefox-UI-Fix (Photon)
Safari vs Vivaldi vs Firefox