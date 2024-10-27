Big pinned tabs on the sidebar?
-
Hey,
Is there any way I could achieve this with Vivaldi?
Basically:
- should remain open in the background or refresh periodically
- when clicking the icon, it should go straight to the URL
- no web panels (I need full width)
- should be done through the Toolbar, not through the address bar (I want to keep the address bar on top of the screen, horizontally, with horizontal tabs)
- big(er) icons on the sidebar (not mandatory but would be helpful)
I've tried:
- web panels: doesn't open in full screen
- pinned tabs: it's in the address bar, doesn't have periodic reload
Thank you!
-
Aaron Translator
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Razva
Hi, check to set tabs to the side.
By the way pinned tabs can be periodic reloaded.