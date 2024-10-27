V7 | Crash
-
I am new in vivaldi V7. and for the first time, my v7 experiencing crash on my windows 11. Anyone can tell me what is the cause of the crash problem?
--
ModEdit: Title + Removed unrelated link to another Topic
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@demank
Hi, you mean Vivaldi 6.9 running without problems and 7.0 crash?
Crash when, does only a tab crash or the whole thing?
We got reports some extensions leads Vivaldi 7.0 to crash, extensions change the start page.
Cheers, mib
-
I am new in Vivaldi. Crash is at v7. and i dont use v6.9 before. I am experiencing the whole crash, where the browser including three of tabs are closed. I am not use any extension except alarm.
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Add the OS Version, W11 has variants and then
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
- Disable
CSS / JS Mods
Regarding Bug Hunting
Regarding Downgrades
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
Dgmeinsider1 Banned
This post is deleted!
-
v7 has terrible stability. i had 41 crashes since 27.10. in previous versions it could crash sometimes when i closed workspace window, but now it crashes at random even when i am not doing anything
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@skobkalol
Hi, 0 crashes since 27.10 on different devices.
As I mentioned in my first post any extension working fine in 6.9 can crash 7.0, at least disable all restart Vivaldi and test it for some time.
A new test profile would be better for testing.
Check if you have Crash Logs.
Then you can make a bug report and a add 2-3 .dmp files, the developers can check the cause of the crash.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib