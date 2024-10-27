V7 | FB Messenger Failing
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
Anyone else have an issue try to use Messenger.com in Vivaldi
I Can hear the person bbut the camera doesnt display and i know its not off
Hi,
Have you followed the Basic Troubleshooting Steps?
BTW,
I don't use that chat.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@Zalex108 yes
Then wait a couple of days until someone reply and test, and then report it officially.
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
I don't use Facebook, so can't test.