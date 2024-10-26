Scrolling Screenshots
-
vivaldawg Supporters
Having in-built screenshot tool is awesome. But, it would be great to have an implementation similar to Microsoft Edge, which allows one to drag the area to capture in the screenshot beyond what is visible on the screen. The current option allows us to take full page but what I am referring to is an option to drag the selection manually.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@vivaldawg Please vote for the existing request:
Enable scrolling while selecting a larger area to take as a screenshot
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Please follow the first provided help link by Pesala
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/request-a-new-feature-in-vivaldi/
Follow the instructions related.
You can also use this search engine by LonM
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
ZZalex108 locked this topic