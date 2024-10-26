7.0 Bug: DevTools close when switching workspaces
-
Since the latest 7.0 update, whenever I switch workspaces, any open DevTools windows close. Since I have a separate workspace for work (where I frequently use Developer Tools), this is quite annoying.
Here is my version info from vivaldi://version:
-
I have the same problem. Every time I switch to another workspace, DevTools closes.
Has anyone reported this bug? It's extremely annoying for a web developer
-
@mnpj22 I can confirm this.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@DoctorG The author of the thread did not respond, and I want the problem to be fixed as soon as possible, so I reported the bug myself.
The report number is: VB-110975
-
@ourostra Thank you. I was about to report the bug now, but I see you were faster
Let's hope this gets fixed soon.