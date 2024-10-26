OptMeowt crashes Startpage.com after v7.0 update
OptMeowt sends GPC (Global Privacy Control) signals to websites when you browse the web. Such signals must be respected for California consumers per the California Consumer Privacy Act..
While the extension does have a blacklist filter, even with Startpage.com set as a deactivated domain, something about both loading makes the page crash. If I disable the extension everything works as intended.
As the title indicates, this didn't happen before the new 7.0 update, and I don't know how I'd go about debugging it, or if I should submit a bug report on OptMeowt's github.
mib2berlin Soprano
@RedSnt
Hi we have some reports about extensions crash tabs.
As workaround a developer mentioned a command switch:
--disable-extensions-http-throttling
Can you try to start Vivaldi from CMD with this switch?
Cheers, mib