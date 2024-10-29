V7 | Compact UI Still Giant || Menu/Title Bar Fix?
new compact UI density but still giant menu/title bar?
i mean the wasted space over and under the url field,
how to get rid of it??
mib2berlin Soprano
@schreck
Hi, do you use any CSS modification, the bar is small in Regular and even smaller in Compact mode.
Aaron Translator
@mib2berlin
This happens when the tab bar is placed on the left or right side. However, this was already the case in older versions, and is not something that only appeared in version 7.0.
So, @schreck how did you deal with the previous version?
@schreck Didn't test too much because I mostly use native mode but try playing around these height selectors:
#browser.win.address-top .toolbar:has(.window-buttongroup.on-mainbar), #browser.linux.address-top .toolbar:has(.window-buttongroup.on-mainbar) { min-height: calc(26px / var(--uiZoomLevel));} .disable-titlebar#browser.win .window-buttongroup { height: 26px; }
The bigger height was probably made to allow window grip when titlebar is also disabled.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@schreck It’s too big, I agree. You can “fix” it with CSS. Example, which you probably have to adapt:
.alt.disable-titlebar.address-top#browser:not(.tabs-top) .vivaldi { top: unset; } #browser.linux.address-top .toolbar:has(.window-buttongroup.on-mainbar) { min-height: calc(35px / var(--uiZoomLevel)); } #browser.linux.address-top .toolbar:has(.window-buttongroup.on-mainbar) .vivaldi { height: 35px; width: 34px; margin: 0; padding: 0; }
startrekkie1701
@luetage Is there some way to change how the minimize, maximize, and close buttons are sized and placed? I am on Windows and while your code technically works, the buttons there are slightly skewed and are not changed with the bar. They're looking very 7.0 stock yet.
EDIT: Never mind, the answer was above yours! This is the code that I'm using now that also changes the button group for Windows users, based off your code and adjusted for Windows, but I imagine this solution will be OS agnostic:
.alt.disable-titlebar.address-top#browser:not(.tabs-top) .vivaldi { top: unset; } #browser.win.address-top .toolbar:has(.window-buttongroup.on-mainbar) { min-height: calc(35px / var(--uiZoomLevel)); } #browser.win.address-top .toolbar:has(.window-buttongroup.on-mainbar) .vivaldi { height: 35px; width: 34px; margin: 0; padding: 0;} .disable-titlebar#browser.win .window-buttongroup { height: 35px; }
sjudenim Supporters
They have a huge
min-heightsetting.
This works for me. It lets the buttons size the bar
#browser.win.address-top .toolbar:has(.window-buttongroup.on-mainbar) { min-height: unset !important; }
@Aaron said
@mib2berlin
This happens when the tab bar is placed on the left or right side. However, this was already the case in older versions, and is not something that only appeared in version 7.0.
So, @schreck how did you deal with the previous version?
seems to be the case, i have the tab bar at the right.
@sjudenim said
#browser.win.address-top .toolbar:has(.window-buttongroup.on-mainbar) { min-height: unset !important; }
easy as this, thanks!