V7 Printing is Brocken
The print function in V7 is not correct for e-mails sent from Outlook, the mails are torn apart. The header text is displayed on the first page and the rest on the next. E-mails that have not been sent from Outlook are displayed correctly.
I noticed the same problem in Thunderbird about a year ago, maybe this will help with troubleshooting
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@marimo77 Welcome to the Vivaldi Community.
Which OS are you using and is this with an all-text email, or one that contains HTML/images? Also, which printer are you using?
On Linux, I'm not seeing this. Print Preview shows everything on one page, for both types of emails and in printing, it prints exactly as displayed.
Hello
- OS: Linux (Ubuntu 24.10) / Windows 10
- It only happens with HTML mails that have been sent from Outlook. As plain text messages it is displayed correctly
- Printer Epson ET-5800 and Print as PDF is the same Result
I hope it helps
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
I sent two test messages, both from the Outlook web interface.
One was sent to AOL. Vivaldi Mail and Print Preview both displayed a broken image placeholder, instead of the image, when I selected to load the image.
Sending the same e-mail to a different address, the image was displayed as soon as the e-mail was opened (Vivaldi Mail did not display the button to open images.) and it was displayed on the same page in Print Preview.
I'm inclined to think the issue is on Outlook's end, in the way the e-mails are formatted.
In Vivaldi Mail, I was expecting to be prompted to load in the images from both e-mails.