Hi everyone,
I’m looking to find out if the built-in feeds in Vivaldi can display preview images.
I’ve activated the feeds and imported my OPML file. With the latest updates, I can now add folders, but I still can’t see any image previews in the feeds. Do I need to enable or adjust any settings? I usually use a third-party RSS feed extension that works well and shows image previews.
Thanks in advance.
@Bettybop images are usually shown, see eg https://tips.vivaldi.net/ and subscribe to that feed. This might be Vivaldi not downloading things from imported feeds, which I maybe can test later
mossman Ambassador
It might depend on the feed - I only have a couple which show images, but they do show them.