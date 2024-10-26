Vivaldi Sync not working in Ubuntu
-
After the initial struggle to log in and set up the sync (yes, it took me one day to log in), the sync is now completely broken on Ubuntu for two days. It shows "Download: Network error" and "Upload: Not synced." However, there are no problems between my Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems.
-
@manikandan Installed by Deb package?
-
@DoctorG Yes. Same year long sync problem.
-
@manikandan I tested minutes ago on Ubuntu 22.04.5 LTS GNOME with a deb package installed Vivaldi 7.0 and Sync worked for me.
-
manikandan
@DoctorG Fresh Clean Installation of Ubuntu 24.10.
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
This same issue: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/83623/upload-sync-disconnection-issue/12
-
@manikandan I have no time yet to install Ubuntu 24.
May i ask:
- Vivaldi extensions used?
If yes try start from shell with
vivaldi --disable-extensions
- Proxy or VPN used?
- DNS setting?
- Router filter?
- Blocked by Internet provider?
- Vivaldi extensions used?
-
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi Sync not working in Ubuntu:
Vivaldi extensions used? : Yes (ublock orgin and gnome shell)
Disabled extensions vivaldi --disable-extensions : But same issue
Proxy or VPN used? : No
DNS setting? : Tried with ISP, Google DNS, Cloudflare but same.
Router filter?: No
Blocked by Internet provider?: No
-
@manikandan Any information on errors if you start in shell?
Any information in Linux's syslog at time of Sync Download problem?
-
@DoctorG In terminal
-
@manikandan IN shell no problematical messages.
Do you use kernel firewall/netfilter?
Do you use IPv4 (is neded)?
-
@DoctorG Default Ubuntu installation + (Vivaldi and Visual code)
-
@manikandan grep syslog for
netfilteror
iptableor
audit.
-
-
@manikandan and for
audit?
-
@DoctorG https://pastebin.com/WqdLq70i
Password: 5AKkxpzUSB