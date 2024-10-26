Aliexpress | Too Much CPU
kirill1996
Aliexpress consumes SO MUCH PROCESSOR IN VIVALDI
Aliexpress, very much, loads the PROCESSOR in VIVALDI!
In other browsers, there is no problem like this.
Here is a link, an example, which loads the CPU by 100%
https://aliexpress.ru/item/1005003646464478.html?sku_id=12000026635927703![Описание](
ModEdit: Title
@kirill1996 can't replicate on 7.0.3495.5 . Is between 0.6 - 1.6 of the CPU.
Check for the usual suspect : adblocker disabled on aliexpress , extensions , try in a new profile and see if it is the same : https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
kirill1996
@Hadden89 said in Aliexpress consumes SO MUCH PROCESSOR IN VIVALDI:
New Profile.
first video, without uBlock.
https://streamable.com/81txc4
Second video, with uBlock!
https://streamable.com/olokcl
I checked the link as well, very low CPU consumption (around 1%) with uBlock. In both your video's I see uBlock running. In this case however there has to be something else that's causing this. Try yo clear everything and restart. Maybe that will work.