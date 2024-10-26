Save E-Mail Templates: Not nice to have -a real need
It is a real need for having a feature for saving a E-mail as a draft as well as a template. For the moment I use Thunderbird in parallel to use this savings.
Please add this asap.
Thanks in advance
Thomas
Hi,
Better reply on the same first Topic in this case.
BTW,
None of both are a Valid Feature Request.
You can search it and vote it, or if not exist, create it.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/194/mail-calendar-feeds-feature-requests
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=Templates&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
In the meantime,
You can save as draft and copy paste to a new email.
