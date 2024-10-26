Bookmarks - export?
-
Is it possible to export bookmarks? I'm looking for the fastest way to delete a very large number of them.
-
@peterpr Yes, bookmarks can be exported (Vivaldi Menu button/File/Export/Bookmarks), but I don't see how that helps you delete large numbers. Last week, I deleted tens of thousands of them just using the browser's interface. I now again have just the few hundred I wanted.
-
@Ayespy Thanks. It would be easier to delete masses of bookmarks if they could be exported into a text file without any html coding. From there, large numbers could be selected at the same time and deleted.
-
@peterpr Let me know how that works out for you.
-
@Ayespy It doesn't work because of the html code. What I meant in my last comment is that it would be helpful if Vivaldi exported the bookmarks without the html code so that I could open it up in Word or a text file and select many bookmarks at once, then delete them. Of course, I need to be able to import the file back into Vivaldi.
-
Hi,
There are Extensions to clean up dups.
They work very good.
Just Export them all before start to remove.
Also,
- Disconnect from Sync til finished.
- Export again the good ones.
- Reconnect to Sync to update the server.
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows
-
Thanks for your interest.
I want to do more than just remove duplicates. I want to manually go into the file without any confusing html code and delete large numbers of selected bookmarks.
Sorry, I don't understand your instructions and cannot find Sync in Vivaldi.
-
Ok.
Sync it's the account Synchronization.
Maybe you are not using it, though.
-
@peterpr: Why you can't delete them without export them before? I don't understand that.
-
@peterpr But won't work. The html is standard for bookmarking because the export also have the icons, the folder tree and the tags. And you really shouldn't mess it with an editor.
if your bookmarks are synced is probably a good idea to disconnect sync from all the devices, as Zalek pointed out.
Then manage it on a single device (usually the main PC):
-
export as html (to have an original copy)
-
remove the dupes if any, with the help of an addon, perhaps
-
clean the rest within
vivaldi://bookmarks
-
export again the cleaned up list.
Now remove the bookmarks from other devices if they are the same of the main one and connect back sync so the new list will be propagated to all devices).
-