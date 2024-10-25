How do I hide mail preview?
In Vivaldi mail when i go through mails, they are previewed automatically on the right side or at the bottom. How to turn off the preview completely?
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@duchsuvaa Go to the Mail settings, scroll down to Message List Preview, change the entry to None.
@edwardp i don't mean preview like few lines under each email. i mean preview like separate window that displays whole email.
Pesala Ambassador
@duchsuvaa Currently, there is no way to show the mail list only. The Preview Window can be resized, but not enough to hide the content for the sake of privacy.
sajjadali123 Banned
Pesala Ambassador
sajjadali123 Banned
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@duchsuvaa Search for a feature request on this.
If it has not been previously suggested, submit it and others who also like it should upvote your post.