when youre on the forum on desktop and using a reference to provide answers
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
do you
A.put the forum in a tab and the reference in a panel
B. opposite of A
C. tile the 2 in tabs
D.other and Comment how you do it
-
Pesala Ambassador
@mikeyb2001 I usually do this:
- Copy what I want from the reference tab
- Click on the reference tab to minimise it and return focus to the forum tab
- Paste the text into the forum tab
- Repeat until the forum post is done and submitted
- Close the reference tab
- I have a Quick Command button to copy the URL if I want to post a link to the reference.
I may tile the two tabs, if the reference is long, and I want to refer to many points, rewriting some paragraphs for brevity.
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@Pesala that quick command automates 6 key strokes Ctrl+L ctrl+c Ctrl+V
-
Pesala Ambassador
@mikeyb2001 Yes, it save a lot of time. It needs some delays to make it work.