How to disappear vivaldi.exe from context menu ?
-
Hey all.
At many file types (eg .txt .pdf) there is an entry vivaldi.exe :
It not works , and it must not work.
I want to clean it up from the context menu.
Anyone knows the location of this entry at registry ?
Thanks.
-
Try https://kurtzimmermann.com/regcoolext_en.html and search Vivaldi there.
-
I had done this process before, but without success. Because I was looking for keys that contained shell or open with. Eventually the problem was solved by deleting these keys:
- HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Classes\pdf_auto_file
- HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\Applications\vivaldi.exe
Thanks.
-
You can bookmark those paths and export the entries regularly.