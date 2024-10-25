Everytime I open Vivaldi, I have log back in to all website again (gmail, outlook etc)
I've searched everywhere but haven't found a solution to this issue. Every time I open Vivaldi, I have to re-enter all my passwords and reset my site setups. I have workspaces enabled, and all sites reopen correctly as pinned and tiled, but I still need to log in each time.
Can anyone help? I only have a password manager extension installed.
mib2berlin Soprano
@mxkrunalpatel
Hi, do you have cookie setting set to Session Only?
This is in Settings > Privacy and Security > Website Permissions.
Vivaldi Version: | 7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Since when happens: | I just started using Vivaldi
OS / Version / DE | Windows 11 Pro
mxkrunalpatel
Thank you very much, this has resolved my issue and made my day! I was so much frustrated, But now this is resolved!
Sorry one more Question, Is there option to keep cookies limited only to each workspace? Basically I am trying to Use one Google account at one workspace and another google account in another workspace but don't want to mix access.
