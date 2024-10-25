vivaldi sync is not working
I use the Vivaldi browser at work and at home. I initially logged in at work and completed the settings, but when I came home and tried to synchronise with the same account, it only loaded my bookmarks and didn't synchronise any of my details or workstations. However, in the browser it says that everything synchronised. Where did I make a mistake?
Hi,
Everything checked?
Check also at
chrome://sync-internals| Click Trigger getupdates.
Also,
@4drawing95 In Sync Settings had you selected Sync All Data?
Thank you both for your responses. I've checked both of them and it's not syncing - in fact, when I checked it, it was syncing everything but the bookmarks.
@4drawing95 On the devices you use with Sync do they all have Vivaldi 7.0 Stable?
What happens if you open
vivaldi:sync-internalsand hit button Trigger Get Updates, does Type Info at right in page change?
@DoctorG The Trigger Get Updates list is updated and the Committed Count is incremented. However, nothing actually happens in the browser.
The Vivaldi versions are all using the latest version. You're probably on version 7.0.
Means what? What had you expected? What is missing?
Hi,
Pick a screenshot at:
4drawing95
This is what the log looks like. When I look at it, it shows that passwords and prefernece are being updated, but it doesn't actually reflect that. It's not at all like the options that I'm supposed to be getting synced. And is it possible that workspaces don't get synced in the first place? I don't see them in the list, and they don't actually get synced. One example is that it says themes are synced, but none of them are actually synced.
Workspaces are not syncing at the moment, it seems on the way
Themes, it should iirc, not really sure since I copy paste the whole branch of preferences
Try to:
- Back up your V Profiles Folder
- Disconnect from Sync
- Reboot
- Reconnect to Sync
I tested now Sync between Linux and Windows on different IPs and changes synced (delayed between 2 up to 30 secs).