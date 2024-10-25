Update to V7
Moin,
is there a way to update to V7 without changing the UI? I'd like to avoid the trouble to go back to the old settings.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
⇒ Restore Compact Menu and Density
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102219/how-to-switch-back-to-old-interface/2?_=1729780371461
I asked how to AVOID the trouble to go back to the old settings. Is an update planned to this. Up to then I am not updating to V7.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@osbornexy type 3 words and 2 mouse clicks and your UI is Back F2>type settings press enterr>type compact in the search box > click compact in UI density in the settings and youre up and running
Thanks for your answers. I'm not a native english speaker and sometimes the hints are not understood. But now the update is done and everthing is ok.
Thanks again.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
