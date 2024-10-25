scroll thumb on scroll bar and fast up\down buttons
gingerbreadbox
A scroll bar with a thumb on the right side and quick up/down buttons are necessary. Sometimes, it takes a long time to swipe through lengthy landing pages, instead of simply grabbing the scroll thumb. It's strange that this feature hasn’t been added in the past two years.
It could be like in Opera, where a scroll bar with quick navigation up and down appears while scrolling
@gingerbreadbox Duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/36484/quick-scrolling-capabilities-scrollbar?_=1729877725830
Please vote there
gingerbreadbox
@glx didn't see this post in search. Thx. 3 years is past after that post, and still no scroll. Sad
Locking as duplicate.
Please vote and continue there.
ZZalex108 locked this topic
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests