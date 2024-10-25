Title bar showing even unticked
Title bar showing. Tabs at bottom. "Show Title Bar" unticked
Hello!
Pretty much what the title says.
The title bar is showing with these settings
And an almost full screen view
Is there a new setting I'm missing?
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@Ganuza07 title bar is that OS title bar i think
Hi.
I guess is the Horizontal Menu.
@mikeyb2001 I had it disabled before.
I'm trying to find a better screenshot, but here you can kinda see that there is no title bar (this is a snippet of a video recorded using Whatsapp, that's why the bad quality)
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@Ganuza07 try native window and restart
On your first post screenshot the Menu is the Horizontal one, not the Icon.
Change that and check.
@Zalex108 Yo, that was it!
With Vivaldi Button
The title bar is gone
Maybe "Show Title Bar" needs another asterisc. "This setting has no effect with Horizontal Menu enabled"
Anyways, thanks!