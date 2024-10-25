Unsolved Can't edit bookmarks in side panel
In the current windows version from the bookmark bar I can edit. However, I cannot edit a bookmark in the bookmark panel; I can only rename it. (screenshots incl.)
Is there a setting I can edit to enable bookmark editing within the bookmark side panel?
Pesala Ambassador
@wwian Bookmarks can be edited in the expandable/collapsible pane at the bottom of the panel.
If it is currently collapsed, double-click or drag the separator line to open it.
@wwian I guess you missed the divider at bottom of Bookmarks Panel, draw it up to get the pane with the field to edit.
//EDIT: Ah, Pesala was faster.
@Pesala Thank you! (I need more coffee this morning.)
@wwian I do not know why the pane was collapsed in your case, normally it is visible and can only be resized by double-click on divider.
@DoctorG Thank you!