Onetab ext is blocked
-
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Onetab ext is blocked. I reenabled it and restarted the browser but when the onetab page opens - it shows the dead bird image after being open for about a second.
-
Hi,
Check for a warning on the Extensions site:
I've this on all profiles,
The extensions should be kept or gets disabled again.
-
@Zalex108 I do not see that Safety check. Is that in developer mode only? If so, how do you turn that on?
-
@wadesmart That is a known issue on Linux with tab crashes and extensions adding content the start page.
-
Ah, Developer mode is off my page for some reason. Its hanging off the right side.
I dont have those three dots next to my extension. Its frustrating because I have literally hundreds of pages I need access
-
Maybe realted to this:
chrome://settings/security
You can try turning on Dev Mode too.
-
Ok.. reloaded the browser, reenabled the ext, turned off allow outside reading and then reloaded the ext --- I now have all my data saved to a file.
Thanks.
-
A quick update to this: I said onetab but it is better-onetab.
When you turn off outside data and then attempt to use the better-OneTab, you can open files but when you save them to b-ot the ext crashes and will not easily reload.
I saved all my data and reinstalled the original OneTab and Im using it again but with some issues. It has problems showing the saved tabs when reloading the browser after being turned off. Not sure why on that but at least I have it working for the moment.