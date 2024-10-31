Basically have the same drag and drop behaviour we have for other tabs. With the older layout, I thought it was a bug, but now I see the Speed Dial tab was deliberately designed to have an inconsistent experience (in relation to other tabs).

Other than consistency, another reason to have this feature is the fact we can't open all items on a speed dial folder in a new window. So I would like to be able to detach the speed dial to a new window first.