[Feature Request] Open all bookmarks in a new window from a Speed Dial folder
Add another option here to open the bookmarks in a new window
Pesala Ambassador
@darthgtb This works for me. Default Stable build 7.0
That's not the Speed Dial. It's the Speed Dial bookmarks, but it's not the Speed Dial
I've just noticed the option exists for singular pages. It would be great to have the same options for folders:
mib2berlin Soprano
@darthgtb
Hi, speed dials are bookmarks and you can open any folder from the bookmarks panel.
I have 3 speed dials, Schnellwahl (German for Speed Dial), News and Zeitung.
Hello, @mib2berlin. Thanks for replying
As I mentioned before, that's not the Speed Dial. That's the Bookmarks toolbar. I don't want to see the bookmarks toolbar. It's hidden in my settings. I only use the Speed Dial
I know one can do it that way. This is a feature request and not a support request...
mib2berlin Soprano
@darthgtb
Ah, you want to open folders in a new window directly from the start page.
Speed Dials are on the start page, hence the misunderstanding.
Hm, not bad, I vote for it.
Two users don't understand your request, I guess it is more clear now.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin yeah, I've been calling this feature "Speed Dial" since the times of the original Opera. I may have some things confused. Not being a native speaker may help (or unhelp) with that