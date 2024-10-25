Broken file save functionality in v7
Hi,
previously Vivaldi always saved files under unique names, i.e. if some videos had the same file name, Vivaldi automatically saved them as Video.mp4, Video (1).mp4 etc.
Now Vivaldi asks me if I want to overwrite a file, what is extremely boring and uncomfortable. Is that possible to return the old behaviour?
WMBR, George Hazan.
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 63217596240dd9d59679a479643371d34e73b5b9
OS Ubuntu 24.10
JavaScript V8 13.0.245.18
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
@ghazan said in Broken file save functionality in v7:
Now Vivaldi asks me if I want to overwrite a file, what is extremely boring and uncomfortable.
That was introduced for users who wanted to download the same file after a while and not to get polluted download folder with numbered filenames.
Downloaded files which can not be displayed in browser are downloaded and numbered as i can see in download panel.
Is that possible to return the old behaviour?
Sorry for you- No.
@TbGbe said in Broken file save functionality in v7:
