Slow switching between workspaces
-
Switching between workspaces takes a really long time on the new Vivaldi.
The time it takes depends on how many tabs are in the workspace (up to around 15/20 sec at this point and at times Vivaldi just closes).
I have a number of pinned tab stacks, and most of them hybernated.
Has anyone else encountered this issue?
-
@Piff
Hi, about how many tabs we are talking about?
Cheers, mib
-
185 in one workspace and 95 in another...
Most hybernated.
There was no problem on previous Vivaldi.
-
@Piff
Ah thank you, 300 should not be a problem but we have users with 1000 or even 4000 tabs and this is hard to test.
I will check with a few hundreds on Windows 11 later today.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Many thanks!
-
@Piff
I test with ~300 tabs in 3 workspaces, 3 pinned tab stacks.
Change workspaces take < 1 second.
I bet an extension cause this, this happen often after a major update.
You can test this quickly with editing your Vivaldi desktop shortcut adding
--disable-extensionsand start Vivaldi with it.
-
@mib2berlin Same Workspace switch speed for me on Windows 11.
-
I disabled all the extensions, restarted Vivaldi, restarted PC and nothing has changed, unfortunately.
-
@Piff Is thins a PC with slow HD and older graphics?
Do you run any security tool in Windows?
-
I'm on the latest Windows 11.
nvidia geforce gtx 1650
The only security is Firewall.
-
@Piff Ah, nothing which could cause such slowdown.
I can not say more and am out of ideas now.
-
Thank you for your help @DoctorG and @mib2berlin
I might have to reorganise the tabs in workspaces as it's unusable at the moment.
-
@Piff Are the tabs pinned? The loading could take time when you switch.
I have such with Slack and JIRA, wehre workspace hangs 8 secs.
-
Yes, they are pinned.
It might be something with my PC. Maybe the hard drive, like you suggested earlier.
-
@Piff
I added pinned tabs and tab stacks in my tests.
My laptop is old, specs in my signature.
Did you check the
--disable-extensionstest?
-
Same here with today's update (7.0.3495.6).
Workspace 1 with 30 tabs total, 2 pinned, 16 hibernated
Workspace 2 with 19 tabs total, 15 hibernated
Takes less than a sec to switch between them but noticeably longer than the previous version
Rebooting and
--disable-extensionsdid not help
PC is Ryzen 7800X3D, RTX 4090, running Windows 11
Will test on my working PC tomorrow
-
Yes, I tried it. Then restarted Vivaldi and the PC.
-
Oh, so it's not only me. Thanks for posting.
-
-
I've noticed this as well. I don't have that many tabs open compared to others here.
4 workspaces with 20 - 30 tabs on each. And maybe 4 - 5 active tabs in total.
Before the update, changing from workspace was instant. Now there is a noticeable blink.
That blink feels specially slow when changing to a workspace that lands you on a Youtube or Twitch tab.
I'm on Windows 10 running on an SSD
16GB of RAM
R5 5600X
RTX 3070