Vivaldi v7 broke new tab customisation page
Hi,
Report it to the Extension Dev too.
@Zalex108 I don't think this is an extension problem because I use Chromium Version 130.0.6723.58 and the extension works okay
Sure,
But Chrome and Vivaldi are not the same.
7.0.3495.6 No crash with each extension bonjour and Tabliss. No dead birds.
@tantonodavid Try to remove and re-add the needed extension.
@DoctorG Nah, I tried on snap and deb version and freshly installed the Tabliss extension without any other extension present
@tantonodavid Oh, i did not knwo about your OS.
I tested on Windows 11.
Now i try with deb and snap package on Ubuntu 22.
@tantonodavid Crash confirmed with Ubuntu 22 LTS GNOME and deb package!
After you reported to tracker i will confirm internally.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Desktop
@DoctorG Thanks the bug report number is VB-110798.
mib2berlin Soprano
@tantonodavid @DoctorG
Hi, we have a bug report already for the Momentum extension which also add a dashboard like start page.
I add Tabliss and Bonjour to the report.
The bug is assigned to a developer and in progress.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Argh, to late.
I will link your report to the existing one.
@tantonodavid VB-110798 "Vivaldi v7 broke new tab customisation page" - Confirmed