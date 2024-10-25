Corporate functionality?
-
Hi,
I have been trying to find information on using Vivaldi in a corporate environment, but have had no success.
Is there any functionality in Vivaldi that supports corporate control over the settings or parts of the settings?
Kind regards
Birger
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@BirgerK Hi - Vivaldi is a Chromium browser and so should support all policy settings available.
https://chromeenterprise.google/policies/
The only difference far as I know is the registry path is:
Software\Policies\Vivaldi
It will pick up policies from there.
-
-
@BirgerK related thread -
Make Vivaldi the favorite browser for IT admins