why are speed dials now justified center with no way to change it back? my muscle memory has certain pages memorized, now I keep going to the wrong pages because ya'll screwed it all up. fix plz. I thought ya'll were all about customization. give us choices.
I remember this was someone requested a few days ago.
It's that when there are only a few items on the speed dial, the default left alignment is ugly. The official changed it to center alignment by default.