V7 | Upgrade keeping own Theme?
grgosilovic
Someone please tell me can I install the newest update WITHOUT changing any settings I have such as the wonderful Windows XP theme for Vivaldi? Cheers to other XPerience users!
https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/ayRlXXnol0M
Hi,
The most easy would be:
- Install as Standalone on a new location
- Add the XP theme
- Follow the Guide
- Once achieved, upgrade and apply to your main Profile
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
