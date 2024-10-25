Automatically assign W,A,S,D to toggle Tabs on top, left, bottoom, right?
JamesGyokeakaAungAung
be it ctrl+shift+W/A/S/D etc,
also please automatically assign some shortcut to toggle view tab bar and view address bar.
i'm someone that distro hops a lot and every time i have to set this up, as vivaldi doesn't seem to synch keyboard shortcuts.
Pesala Ambassador
@JamesGyokeakaAungAung Unlikely to happen, IMO. Especially the W/A/S/D suggestion.
Vote for Export/Import for User Settings and Sync Keyboard Shortcut or Gesture.
JamesGyokeakaAungAung
thanks. will do.
i can't figure it out sry. how and where do i vote?
mib2berlin Soprano
@JamesGyokeakaAungAung
Hi, vote with the like button in the first post.
Cheers, mib