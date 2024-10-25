Okay, I've sorted out most of my issues from the most recent update, but I've forgotten and/or Vivaldi removed the option to have the solid accent color as the tab bar background color. If there's a CSS way to tweak it I'd love that, as that will stay put through major updates without me having to redo it.

As it is now, the bookmarks bar is how I want it, with no accent color, and the tab bar background is just the top edge of my start page background. I want it solid.