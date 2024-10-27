V7 | Downloads Removed Automatic (1) Addition
right click saving images doesnt automatically put a (1) if its aready saved
usually if i had a folder and i had an image with the same name as the one im about to download, it would append a number at the end in parentheses. but now they won't for some reason? might be a windows issue. also the right click context menu is smaller. is there a way to set it back to default. i have the compact thing on but thats only because i want to have the old tabs back. thanks
maybe check these settings and try again
@mikeyb2001 that didnt help
mib2berlin Soprano
@jazzie64
Hi, this is a new feature/fix, many user complain about the (1) adding if you download the same image.
If you disable "Without Asking" as @mikeyb2001 mentioned a popup open and you can change the file name as you like.
I'm afraid you can't get back to the old behavior.
sorry to hear
LunaSterling
Your feature/fix is a regression for me. Seriously, what kind of person complains about this?
This isn't the first time Vivaldi has "fixed" something that didn't need to be fixed.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@LunaSterling i only used this browser since last year and i had a great run with it until this update. the tab thing was easily fixable so i didnt really care about that.
but the image thing is gonna get on my nerves because i save a lot of images. you'd think it'd still be an option or something guess not. otherwise this browser would be perfect. oh well
@jazzie64 @mikeyb2001 @mib2berlin
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/787752
I translated.
We are currently moving forward with adding an option for this feature, as we have received similar requests. (何件か同内容の要望・意見をいただいているため、オプションを設ける方向で現在動いています。)
Pesala Ambassador
This is a bit of a nothing burger.
Who wants images named:
- 4U7FT65XPdQyaFZJ.png
- 4U7FT65XPdQyaFZJ (1).png etc.?
Just type a meaningful name in the download dialog:
LunaSterlingAvatar.png (or whatever) and organise your downloaded files as you go instead of having a separate task where you need to tidy up and rename a whole bunch of files with different suffixes.
-
@jazzie64 As you has used Save As… the filename appears also in Download Panel.
Selecting of the entry and hit Restart button in header of panel will adds a increasing (number) to the file when you redo the download.
-
@Pesala Some people find this behaviour useful. It's not a "nothing burger" to them. Why do you object to having it as an option so that people can decide for themselves?
-
Just imagine the situation when you like to save pics/videos from the concrete forum/site. They all have names like v2_X_Y.mp4, where X & Y are the width & height of a pic/video. Now you have to manually invent a unique file each time the same video resolution already exists in the download folder. The old behaviour is much more preferrable.
-
I don't want to give them 'meaningful' names, I just want to quickly save 20 files without entering any names and without the risk of overriding files with the same names. Then, when I have some spare time, I'll sort all of them out.
-
@ghazan We have all our use cases where the new Save As… behaviour is wrong and right.
If you think feature to re-enable old numbering in Settings → Downloads is useful, please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.
-
Ok, I will.
-
@DoctorG - I've added a feature request here
@nissemus @mib2berlin @jazzie64 you're welcome to vote for it (sorry if I missed somebody)
-
@ghazan I voted.
-
I can explain a case where it's preferable to have an automatic (number) when the file exists: I often downloaded some images where 2 had the same name by mistake from the author, so automatically overwriting it, it would have removed the first one, while with the (1) added I could keep both images.
There are cases where it's convenient to have, other cases where it's not, so leave it as an option to switch whenever one needs it.