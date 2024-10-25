Update moved all workspace tabs to the window
petersondamata
After restarting to update, the browser came back with all the tabs that were distributed across my workspaces merged into the main window. Now I have 750 tabs open in a single window, and all the workspaces are empty. Do you have any idea how to fix this?
Hi,
First Backup your Profile Folder
Then, check about Restore WorkSpaces
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
petersondamata
@Zalex108 Thanks for the answer! although I couldn't fix it and had to reorganize everything manually and I still lost some tabs. I followed the recommendations to avoid the problem in the future.