coloures for Toolbar icons
Hi,
Do you know how to add/change coloures to icons ?
Aaron Translator
@tomaasz
Maybe you need to create/edit a custom icon set.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/creating-custom-icon-set/
oudstand Supporters
You can do something like this:
#switch .ToolbarButton-Button svg { color: red; }
Or you lookup the names and give everything an own color:
#switch .ToolbarButton-Button[name="PanelMail"] svg { color: red; }
That is great, thanks!
Where should I put this code ? and How to find names of my ToolbarButton-Buttons ?
Tomasz
oudstand Supporters
@tomaasz at Modding Vivaldi it's described to add CSS style:
Adding Style (CSS)
Open vivaldi://experiments
Enable "Allow for using CSS modifications".
Open Appearance section in settings.
Under "Custom UI Modifications" choose the folder you want to use.
Place your CSS files inside this folder.
Restart Vivaldi to see them in effect.
At Inspecting the Vivaldi UI with DevTools it's described how to use the developer tools to get the names.