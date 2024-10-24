Headerless Widgets Minimod
I started to add some small/regular widgets just to discover I already need to reclaim some space without breaking the whole thing...
.Dashboard-Widgets .dashboard-widget .dashboard-widget-header h1.title { height: 5px; opacity: 0; /* reserve some pixel on top to show header when need */ } .Dashboard-Widgets .dashboard-widget .dashboard-widget-header h1.title:hover { height: initial; opacity: 1; /* the header will appear */ } .Dashboard-Webpage .url-wrapper {height: 1px;} /* pretty much hides the url */