Can't add websites to the speed dial like before
With this update I cannot add just the websites I want in a nice Icon size, now all I can do is add a widget and inside some small icons and its terrible, is there a way to make speed dial great again?
Click on the settings button on the "new-page" and disable "Enable Dashboard" at the bottom.
Hi,
The SpeedDial is still there.
On a new tab, look at the Top, and select your own previous.
Probably the current selection is the New Dashboard.
Also,
@jrkl75 THANKSSSSSSSS it worked man, really obrigado! Back on bussiness