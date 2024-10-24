Is there a way to revert the latest design update?
-
criminalburrito
I switched to Vivaldi from Chrome because Google's new design was obnoxiously huge and space-wasting. But with the recent update, Vivaldi got the very same design. Is there a way to revert to the old one or to downgrade a browser?
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Look at here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102198/guide-v7-user-interface
--
Also,
--
-
ZZalex108 locked this topic