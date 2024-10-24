Vivaldi Webmail login page does not show logo image
When I try to login into Vivaldi Webmail (I click on the Vivaldi Webmail Icon on the dashboard), I enter the login page and after few seconds the image of the logo disappears (probably after the authentication fails):
P.S. I know I cannot login because I do not have a sufficient reputation yet, but I just wanted to show this problem
Hi,
Try disabling any AdBlocker
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
I do not have any adblocker, this are all the extensions I have:
Vivaldi has its own
Shield icon at the beginning of the Address bar
It's disabled now I guess. But still the same
I've tested on mobile but accessed
I don't have an account without email access to check what happens with the Logo.
Other users will check tonight/tomorrow.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
I have both the ad-blocker and tracker-blocker on and the full login screen with logo, comes up for me.