Nuova Stabile Desktop 7.0
-
Un nuovo Vivaldi - Un'esperienza di navigazione completamente nuova
Vivaldi 7.0 introduce un'interfaccia utente completamente ridisegnata, con schede fluttuanti, nuove icone eleganti e una Cruscotto personalizzabile. Il nuovo Cruscotto centralizza i tuoi strumenti digitali in un unico comodo spazio. Insieme alle funzioni aggiornate del lettore di Feed, Vivaldi 7.0 non è solo un aggiornamento, è un nuovo Vivaldi.
Siamo orgogliosi di rilasciare finalmente un Vivaldi nuovo di zecca. Con un look completamente rinnovato e una nuova funzione di punta, abbiamo ribadito l'essenza di Vivaldi – dandoti il controllo totale della tua esperienza online.
Facciamo un tuffo nel nuovo Vivaldi:
Un'esperienza completamente ridisegnata
Noi di Vivaldi siamo in continua evoluzione, con aggiornamenti settimanali e nuove funzioni aggiunte costantemente. Sebbene questo approccio incrementale favorisca l’innovazione, può anche mettere in discussione il progetto originale, facendo sembrare le nuove funzioni fuori posto. Per mantenere tutto in armonia, facciamo regolarmente un passo indietro per ripensare e riequilibrare, assicurandoci che il browser rimanga tanto coeso quanto potente.
La prima cosa che noterai nel nuovo Vivaldi è la nuova e spaziosa interfaccia utente, con schede fluttuanti, icone eleganti e temi che danno vita a ogni sessione di navigazione. Che tu preferisca una configurazione minimalista o un layout più dinamico, le opzioni di personalizzazione di Vivaldi ti danno il controllo. Se preferisci un aspetto più compatto, puoi trovare la nuova impostazione di densità dell'interfaccia utente in "Impostazioni → Aspetto → Densità dell'interfaccia utente e scegliere lo stile "compatto".
Entra nel Cruscotto
La nostra nuova funzione di punta, il Cruscotto, è il tuo centro di controllo completo. Stanco di saltare tra schede, app e attività? Il Cruscotto mette tutto insieme. La tua posta, il calendario, le note, le attività e persino il tuo lettore di feed sono tutti in un unico posto. È progettato per i multitasking, per chi si destreggia tra i progetti e per chiunque abbia bisogno di vedere tutto a colpo d'occhio. Per rendere le cose ancora migliori, puoi aggiungere qualsiasi sito web come widget, rendendo il Cruscotto il centro nevralgico della tua intera vita digitale.
Meglio ancora: è completamente personalizzabile, quindi puoi creare il tuo Cruscotto personale. Non ti aspetteresti altro da Vivaldi.
Lettore di Feed, evoluto
Abbiamo anche rinnovato il Lettore Feed. Ora, grazie alle cartelle separate dei feed, rimanere aggiornato sui tuoi contenuti preferiti è più semplice e organizzato che mai. Gestire tutti i tuoi feed, notizie, blog e aggiornamenti di settore, senza dover passare da un'app all'altra o ingombrare la casella di posta. Con il Lettore Feed puoi iscriverti ai canali YouTube senza dover effettuare l'accesso. Oltre agli aggiornamenti del Pannello Feed, abbiamo anche creato un widget dedicato al Lettore Feed per il Cruscotto, per darti il controllo totale dei tuoi feed. Come sempre, i tuoi feed sono controllati da te, non dagli algoritmi di Big Tech.
Gestione rapida della posta
A giugno abbiamo lanciato Posta di Vivaldi 2.0. Se gestisci un account di posta ad alto volume, più account o anche più account ad alto volume, Posta di Vivaldi è IL client di posta che fa per te. Con la versione 7.0 abbiamo aggiunto una funzione interessante se la tua casella di posta è affollata. La nostra nuova funzione "Vai alla più recente" semplifica il ritorno all'email più recente con un solo clic. Semplice, ma così efficace, soprattutto se la tua casella di posta è piena.
Sincronizzazione istantanea
Se utilizzi Vivaldi su più dispositivi desktop, i tuoi segnalibri, le note e le impostazioni sono ora sincronizzati in tempo reale, senza attese e senza problemi. Sei sempre pronto a riprendere esattamente da dove avevi interrotto.
Adattarsi a te, non il contrario
Vivaldi 7.0 non è solo un altro aggiornamento, è un Vivaldi nuovo di zecca. Che tu stia gestendo un milione di schede, rispettando le scadenze o semplicemente desideri un'esperienza fluida e potente, le nuove funzioni di Vivaldi assicurano che il tuo browser si adatti a te, e non il contrario.
Allora, cosa stai aspettando? Passa al nuovo Vivaldi e sperimenta un browser che ti dà il controllo.
Changelog da Vivaldi 6.9 a Vivaldi 7.0
Novità
- [New][Start Page] New Dashboard feature (VB-29645)
- [New][Settings] New UI Density setting (Regular or Compact) (VB-108033)
- [New][Themes] New theme and icon set (VB-108210)
- [New][Feeds] Manage feed subscriptions in folders (VB-89833)
- [New][Mail] Offer to quickly change ‘Reply’ to ‘Reply All’ (VB-108107)
- [New][Mail] Show “Jump to most recent message” button in message lists (VB-99585)
- [New][Sync] Enable new and faster Sync method (VB-109559)
- [New][Sync][Panels] Sync Web Panels (VB-106189)
- [New][Onboarding] Updates to the welcome process (VB-110246)
Arresto
- [Crash] During webview resizing in some cases
- [Crash] On downloading password protected zip files (VB-109645)
- [Crash] Opening dev tools on flickering tiles (VB-104049)
- [Crash] Opening password-manager page in private window crashes browser (VB-106295)
- [Crash] When upgrading menus for Send tab to devices experiment (VB-110293)
- [Crash][Address bar] After search by request (VB-109022)
- [Crash][Address bar] When deleting text (VB-109217)
- [Crash][Menu][Windows][Linux] Ensure menu elements use valid id range (VB-109421)
- [Crash][Menus] Document context menu can crash when executing a menu item (VB-110244)
- [Crash][Tabs] When main menu has 1000 tab entries (VB-108874)
macOS
- [macOS] Pressing/clicking interactive elements should be possible even when backgrounded (VB-25869)
- [macOS][Keyboard] ⌘ to page zoom not working after update (VB-109432)
- [macOS][Keyboard] ⌘+/= (page zoom) is triggered twice (VB-110412)
- [macOS][Keyboard] ⌘z no longer works to reopen closed tab: this can only work when text fields are not focussed (VB-109452)
- [macOS][Keyboard][Mail] ⌘ + left or right does not work (VB-110424)
Pannello
- [Panel] Problems closing the panel (VB-110173)
- [Panel] Video from removed web-panel restored in background (VB-110527)
- [Panel] Panel toggle covers part of web page (VB-100008)
- [Panel][Settings] When global floating panels are enabled, non-floating panels are also auto-closed (VB-91460)
- [Panel][Tabs] Left accordion stack renders over floating panel (VB-109010)
Sincronizzazione
- [Sync] Custom device name is not reapplied on restart (VB-110292)
- [Sync] Don’t show empty WebPanels folder for synced devices (VB-110318)
- [Sync] Duplicate device is synced after “Reset remote data” (VB-108318)
- [Sync] Synced Tabs no longer allow me to open all windows at the same time (VB-110047)
- [Sync] Tabs when they change (VB-109775)
- [Sync][Workspace] Synced workspace names don’t update after resetting data (VB-108860)
Schede
- [Tabs] Don’t activate tab renaming on double-click when a modifier key is pressed (VB-109230)
- [Tabs] Expand click target when in fullscreen (VB-108843)
- [Tabs] Expand tab click target zone to edge of screen (VB-108843)
- [Tabs] Outline of stacked tab is incorrect (VB-110500)
- [Tabs] Stack display gets shifted on hibernating it (VB-108457)
- [Tabs] The New Tab Position setting is not respected in some cases (VB-109591)
- [Tabs][Settings] Add setting for double click to rename (default), close, or ignore (VB-109007)
- [Tabs][Sync] Option to open all Synced Tabs doesn’t work when there are stacks or pinned tabs (VB-109178)
- [Tabs][Sync] Synced tabs have wrong order (VB-108890)
Temi
- [Themes] Manual theme schedule also changes the private window’s theme (VB-94696)
- [Themes] Search field on Start Page almost invisible in dark theme (VB-110515)
- [Themes] Settings.json file is saved multiple times in exported zip archives (VB-110059)
- [Themes] Use custom icons in tab bar buttons (VB-110464)
Altro
- [Address bar] Clicking on the Address Field’s magnifying glass doesn’t start a search (VB-110242)
- [Bookmarks] Games bookmark doubled after the latest update (VB-109862)
- [Bookmarks] Some default bookmarks have wrong favicons (VB-110008)
- [Chromium] Upgraded to 130.0.6723.80
- [Commands] Command Chain Button Remains after Deleting Command Chain (VB-99646)
- [Commands] “Show Privacy Statistics” does the wrong thing (VB-109243)
- [Context Dialogs] Showing too often, when not expected (VB-110416)
- [Downloads] Download “Save Link As” should not use auto-numbering for existing filename (VB-110404)
- [Downloads] Hide download icon tray when overlayed with progress bar (VB-110523)
- [Downloads][Tabs] Downloads that open a temporary tab do not respect close tab activation order (VB-95722)
- [Extensions] Data on the extension icons in the toolbar is not displayed correctly (VB-109023)
- [Extensions] Unable to unhide extensions if a hidden extension was deleted (VB-108986)
- [History] Not displayed in full (VB-109846)
- [History] Persists after clearing browsing data (VB-110211)
- [Menus] Image actions under View → Images and Animations are missing checkmarks (VB-110485)
- [Menus] “Search for image” menu item lost (VB-110284)
- [Menus][Windows][Linux] Refactor menu bar code (VB-109273)
- [Periodic Reload] Fails for first tab if Startup With is not Session (VB-108235)
- [Permissions] Removing blocked-content popup for clipboard permission type (VB-104861)
- [Quick Commands] Window becomes dim and unresponsive (VB-110262)
- [Quick Commands][Crash] Invalid URLs added to the history visit list (VB-110082)
- [Settings] Deleting a website permission scrolls back to top of list (VB-108819)
- [Settings] Deleting cookies via the keyboard causes the focus to jump two ahead (VB-106956)
- [Settings][Crash] Trying to show saved password in private tab (VB-107166)
- [Speed Dial] Center entries on page when there’s less items than columns (VB-110217)
- [Speed Dial] Need better consistence for Speed Dial Groups titles (VB-110055)
- [Start Page] Change reopen speed dial setting to First Group when setting default Start Page group (VB-110379)
- [Start Page] Make set as default Start Page item accessible from right click (VB-110335)
- [Start Page] Not displayed in Private Window (VB-110201)
- [Status Bar][Settings] Thumbnail refresh status visible with status bar disabled (VB-108774)
- [Toolbar editor] Update button icon missing in editors (VB-110494)
- [UI] Tab stack outline density spacing (VB-108033)
- [UI][Commands] Extra line on top of window with “Toggle UI” enabled (VB-110239)
- [WebCompat] WebHID Popup on certain website does not work (VB-106343)
- [WebCompat] navigator.usb.requestDevice fails to show selection popup for device (VB-101499)
- [Website Permissions] Problems with some site permissions: idle detection, sensors, clipboard (VB-104861)
- [Window Management] New maximized windows open weirdly (VB-110014)
- [Window Management] Buttons are wrong height (VB-110331)
- [Window Management] Creating a new maximized window starts in restored-state before being maximized (VB-109884)
- [Windows][Installer] Display “Download Arm64” message if the wrong package is selected (VB-108779)
- [Windows][Linux] Uneven internal scrollbar icons (VB-110215)
- [Windows][UI Density] Window controls overlap address bar (VB-109780)
- [Workspaces][Menus] “Open Link in Another Workspace → This Window” not available if only one workspace (VB-109159)
- [Workspaces][Settings] Rules activate the wrong tab (VB-109016)
Vivaldi Posta, Calendario e Feeds 2.2
Posta
- [Mail] Both ‘Start date’ and ‘End date’ have ‘After’ as tooltip (VB-104378)
- [Mail] Expand and queued icons get separate line horizontal view in mail list (VB-109761)
- [Mail] Formatted e-mail printing with selected headers (VB-44458)
- [Mail] In cases where there is no “To:” clearly display how the message arrived in a given account (VB-109613)
- [Mail] Long contact text in to: field causes issue with spacing and overflow (VB-104234)
- [Mail] Move message context menu has multiple items per target folder (VB-108211)
- [Mail] Put message preview in different line than subject in horizontal/vertical-wide view (VB-109404)
- [Mail] Quick Reply Editor blinks when going from one message to another (VB-109461)
- [Mail] Show full email address in tooltips for message list (VB-109743)
- [Mail] Tooltip wrong for messages in list in Sent/Outbox/Drafts (VB-109742)
- [Mail][Translate] “Translate selection” does not work within Mail (VB-104620)
Calendario
- [Calendar] Better visual grouping in Tasks Panel (VB-108857)
- [Calendar] Importing an ICS-file with tasks does not work (VB-108748)
- [Calendar] Missing padding on allowed items radio boxes (VB-110085)
- [Calendar] Rows are too tall in multi-week / month views (VB-110044)
- [Calendar] Shortcut to create event doesn’t work when an event is selected (VB-108868)
- [Calendar] Show completed tasks not working (VB-108931)
- [Calendar] Task checkbox not visible when event is selected (VB-110119)
- [Calendar][Keyboard][Tasks] Using keyboard marks wrong task complete (VB-110220)
- [Calendar][Panel] Doesn’t render event description HTML correctly (VB-109299)
- [Calendar][Panel] Make mini calendar resizable and 1 column wide (VB-109196)
- [Calendar][Settings] Color picker should not auto close (VB-109665)
- [Calendar][Tasks] Panels show empty state with items in local calendar
Feed
- [Feeds] Can’t rename feed folders (VB-109741)
- [Feeds] Entries go missing if drag’n’dropped into the same folder again (VB-109915)
- [Feeds] Polling is too frequent and can cause issues for website (VB-109418)
- [Feeds] “Create a new folder under * [object PointerEvent]” makes no sense (VB-109753)
- [Feeds][Crash] On restoring feeds from disk (VB-110084)
-
Folgore101 Patron Translator
Aggiornamento minore per Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.0
Questo aggiornamento include le correzioni di sicurezza di Chromium e risolve vari altri problemi.
Changelog
Rispetto al rilascio iniziale della versione stabile 7.0 sono stati apportati i seguenti miglioramenti:
- [Chromium] Upgraded to 130.0.6723.96 (CVE-2024-10487, CVE-2024-10488)
- [Crash] With Trash in Sessions Panel (VB-110788)
- [Feeds][macOS] Can’t rename top-level feed (VB-110618)
- [Keyboard] Focus Next/Prev pane no longer focusing tab bar (VB-110468)
- [Media] Full screen videos now have single white pixel line at bottom (VB-107988)
- [Tabs] Accordion tabs don’t display correctly on the left/right tab bar (VB-110901)
- [Tabs] Thumbnails of pinned tabs appear at bottom of window and block interaction (VB-109573)
- [Tabs][Workspaces][Settings] Open tab as “Tab Stack with Related Tab” not working with workspace rules (VB-110690)
- [Themes] Default workspace icon does not display correctly everywhere (VB-110611)