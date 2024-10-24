[Dashboard] Read RSS without activate V RSS module
-
[Dashboard] Pretty print RSS in dashboard web page. To see rss news without activate the RSS module of vivaldi.
When you go to a RSS feed with Vivaldi, by default it's display in a human readable way.
It will be a good (easiest) way see https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102235/css-override-for-dashboard-web-page-and-panels-in-order-to-diplay-only-part-of-a-website) to display only data of a website in the dashboard even if the RSS reader and mail is not unabled (I don't use it).
Maybe remove the blue square that invite to add it in the RSS reader.
--
ModEdit: Title