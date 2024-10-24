V7 | Mouse Problems
-
eleventytwelve
Mouse problems with newest update (7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) (x86_64) )
I updated this morning and discovered that mouse clicks are doing random things. New tabs become active and different pinned tabs are being reordered. Does anyone know how to fix this?
--
ModEdit: Title
-
-
eleventytwelve
No, the problem I'm having is different, but it does seem to be related to pinned tabs, as they are becoming active when mouse clicks on other pages (not pinned) are registered. Additionally those pinned tabs are just randomly being reordered.